Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Parker-Hannifin worth $24,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PH. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 854,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,526. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.06, for a total value of $1,039,945.86. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,743 shares of company stock worth $4,205,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

