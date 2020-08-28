Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Trading 3.9% Higher

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.22. 4,653,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,406,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,295,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,086 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 68,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,956,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,973,000 after buying an additional 6,666,173 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 513.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.