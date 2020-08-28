Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. Approximately 868,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 546,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Get Polymet Mining alerts:

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Polymet Mining by 36.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polymet Mining in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 29.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143,768 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.