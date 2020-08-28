Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of POWL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.83. 45,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,279. Powell Industries has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $50.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWL shares. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

