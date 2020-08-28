Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Premier had a negative return on equity of 234.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Premier stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $127,200.00. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

