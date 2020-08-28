PRIZM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $309,824.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $18.32 million and approximately $309,824.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,491.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.90 or 0.02331309 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00643187 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009017 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,052,577,334 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.