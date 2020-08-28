Proton (XPR) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $1.67 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.93 or 0.05464272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00032913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.