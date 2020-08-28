QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QAD had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

Shares of QADA stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,134. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $899.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,619.62 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, CEO Anton Chilton sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $434,089.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,416.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Lender sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $349,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

QADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

