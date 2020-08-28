QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QAD had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%.

NASDAQ:QADB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 362. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $661.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,318.32 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

QADB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of QAD in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

