Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 98,428 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,630,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.08. 1,541,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,179. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit