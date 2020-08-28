Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,769,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 98,428 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,630,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.08. 1,541,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,179. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.76.

