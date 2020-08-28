Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $11.15 Million Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the period. Watsco makes up about 2.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.16% of Watsco worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.35. 346,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,447. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $247.13.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.