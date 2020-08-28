Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $25.38 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 4.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $25,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,507,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Moody’s by 74.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,177,000 after buying an additional 257,289 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.39. The company had a trading volume of 404,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,384. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.85 and a 200-day moving average of $258.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total transaction of $2,105,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.75.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

