Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $36.52 Million Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton accounts for approximately 6.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.18% of D. R. Horton worth $36,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,200 shares of company stock worth $4,333,882. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. 3,551,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

