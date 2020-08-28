Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $43.09 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for about 7.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.94% of Primerica worth $43,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Primerica by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,098,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 24.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,339. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.39 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.29%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

