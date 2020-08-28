Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 147,897 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 870,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,897 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 6.5% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.15% of Fastenal worth $37,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $48.84. 2,353,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.54. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

