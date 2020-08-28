Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 15,389 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,389 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7,516.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 268,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,054. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

