Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 7,643 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.6% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $31,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 209,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,585,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 979,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

