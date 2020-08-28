QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Price Up 7%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 109,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 91,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on QuickLogic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 143.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,693 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 882,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 571,429 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

