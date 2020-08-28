Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $708,942.98 and $93.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

