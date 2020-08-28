Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Visa makes up about 0.3% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,329 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,891 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.03. 8,616,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,613,226. The company has a market cap of $409.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average is $186.63. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

