RBO & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 3.6% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after acquiring an additional 708,821 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 925,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,486,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

