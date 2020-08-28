RBO & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.31. 3,864,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,086. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

