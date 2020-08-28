Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.13% of TIM Participacoes worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSU. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the second quarter valued at $4,891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 306,809 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 41.9% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 876,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 258,978 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 772.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 25.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 616,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 126,074 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSU traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $13.52. 37,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,015. TIM Participacoes SA has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TIM Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

