Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 83.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 28,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGRC stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,175. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $137.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP David M. Whitney sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $57,284.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $368,686.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $204,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $713,430. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

