Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,153,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,617,000 after purchasing an additional 244,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,660,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,750,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 88,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,003,000 after buying an additional 204,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $69.64. 1,247,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,281. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -112.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

