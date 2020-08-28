Renaissance Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

WMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 314,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,811. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.