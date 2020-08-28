Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Argus lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 587,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,957. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

