Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,192. Masonite International Corp has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $499.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. Benchmark increased their target price on Masonite International from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura increased their target price on Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $83.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.