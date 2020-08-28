Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $759,000 Investment in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BOX from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,021. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 485.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $63,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $313,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,815 shares of company stock worth $5,121,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

