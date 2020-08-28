Renaissance Group LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,906 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.75. 189,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,316. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

