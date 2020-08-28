Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 7.2%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shot up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $25.98. 228,553 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 145,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPL. BidaskClub cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $351,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

