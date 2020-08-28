Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anaplan (PLAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) recently:

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $53.00 to $70.00.

8/27/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $63.00.

8/26/2020 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/26/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $55.00 to $70.00.

8/24/2020 – Anaplan had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Anaplan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

7/27/2020 – Anaplan had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Anaplan is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE PLAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,254,101.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,047.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 318,832 shares of company stock worth $14,759,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,572,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,761,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

