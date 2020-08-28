Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for StoneCo (STNE)

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/28/2020 – StoneCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

8/26/2020 – StoneCo was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

8/14/2020 – StoneCo is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – StoneCo was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/12/2020 – StoneCo was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2020 – StoneCo was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/27/2020 – StoneCo had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $32.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/25/2020 – StoneCo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

7/14/2020 – StoneCo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NASDAQ STNE traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,344. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 39.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 544,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,844,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

