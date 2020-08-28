Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.98. 348,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,420. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.