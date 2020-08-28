Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 797 iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after purchasing an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 101,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.03. 46,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.35. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $307.15.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

