Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $25,670,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $5,633,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,017. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit