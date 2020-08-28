Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $77,422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $25,670,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $8,203,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $6,528,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $5,633,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,017. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

