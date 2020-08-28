Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,642 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,875,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Crown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 420,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 94,351.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 418,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.11. 44,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

