Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,975 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $830,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.