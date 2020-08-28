Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $407,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.72. The stock had a trading volume of 450,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,051. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a market cap of $404.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,223,951. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit