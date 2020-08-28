Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

CCI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.71. 55,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,160 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

