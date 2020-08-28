Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after acquiring an additional 661,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 205,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,667. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.07.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

