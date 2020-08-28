Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 342.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,477 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,592,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WELL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

WELL stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,879. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

