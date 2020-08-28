Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $175.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

