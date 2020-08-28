Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,495 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 209,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

