Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,245 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after buying an additional 112,848 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $194.59. 81,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,385. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

