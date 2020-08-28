Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,581 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 598,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,939,881. The company has a market cap of $245.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

