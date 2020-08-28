Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. 9,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,320. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

