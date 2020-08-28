Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 403,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. 9,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,320. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit