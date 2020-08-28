Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.94. 110,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,896. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

