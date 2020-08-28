Safe (SAFE) Market Cap Hits $7.22 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $67,801.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004122 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

