Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives €279.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aug 28th, 2020

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €279.40 ($328.71).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €277.00 ($325.88) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

FRA SRT3 traded down €9.80 ($11.53) during trading on Friday, hitting €348.00 ($409.41). 56,437 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €332.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €274.98. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

